George Lee Parsley, 84, of College Station, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to time of service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers of Bryan-College Station.
Parsley, George Lee
To plant a tree in memory of George Parsley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately