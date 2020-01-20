George Lee Parsley, 84, of College Station, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to time of service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers of Bryan-College Station.

