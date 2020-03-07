Laurel J. Moore - Patranella, 68, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Laurel Patranella as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.