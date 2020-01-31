December 4, 1920 - January 28, 2020
Mary Ruth Patranella was born at Edge, Texas, on December 4, 1920 and died January 29, 2020, surrounded by the people who loved her most and knew her best, her children. Her family will receive guests during visiting hours from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Her Life Tribute Celebration will begin at 10 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church followed by the interment in Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
She was a strong, independent woman, who grew up on a farm. Her parents, Robert and Emma Davidson worked hard, and they taught their five children to do the same. As the eldest child, Mary Ruth learned how to plow behind a horse, how to pick cotton, and how to teach her younger siblings to do the same. Hard work invigorated her, and she happily spent her life moving from challenge to challenge, overcoming obstacles that could/would/might discourage others.
She attended school in Edge and Bryan, graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan in 1938. This was followed by classes at McKenzie-Baldwin Business College in Bryan, preparing her for what she thought would be a nice job in an office. But Mary Ruth joined Texas A&M in 1939, starting her career counting eggs in the basement of the poultry house for $2 a day. It didn't take long, though, for her attention to detail and work ethic to be noticed. She began to rise in the ranks, and she worked in some capacity for every dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences until her retirement in 2010, shortly before her 90th birthday. At the time of her retirement, she was the University's longest-serving staff member, with over 60 years of service and received many awards including beingnamed by the Texas A&M Board of Regents as Assistant to the Dean of Agriculture and Life Sciences Emerita. In recognizing her contributions to the university, Dr. Fuller Bazer referred to Mary Ruth as the "Google" of the College—able to provide context and background for the events of the past 60 years.
Mary Ruth earned well-deserved praises for her long career, but her greatest work was seen in her devotion to her family. On October 18, 1941, Mary Ruth married Sam M. Patranella. They went to Los Angeles during World War II, where she worked for Sears Roebuck while awaiting him to return from World War II. After they returned to Texas, Mary Ruth resumed her work at Texas A&M, and Sam opened a restaurant in downtown Bryan, where Mary Ruth joined him each day during her lunch break. The couple were blessed with four children, all of whom graduated from Texas A&M, as did her four grandchildren.
Outside of her work at the university and with her family, Mary Ruth continued to ranch and kept a herd of cattle. She loved the country and the land. After her father died, she took over his herd of cattle and continued her own cattle operation. After working all day at the university she would go home, change clothes and drive out to feed her cattle, handling square bales and putting out 50-pound sacks of cubes with ease. She loved to spend time outside in God's creation, and in 2017, Mary Ruth received the Family Land Heritage Award from the Texas Department of Agriculture at the State Capitol, a program that honors families who have owned and operated in continuous agricultural operation for 100 years or more.
Mary Ruth's reverence and love for all that God created was mirrored in her devotion to her church. Mary Ruth was a founding and lifelong member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church in Bryan.
Her parents, Robert and Emma George Davidson; her husband, Sam Patranella; brothers, Douglas Davidson and Duard Davidson; and sister Agnes Buchanan precede Mary Ruth in death.
Mary Ruth is survived by her children, Sam (Pat) M. Patranella, Jr. '73 and wife Kari, Kay Patranella Perrone '74, Jan Patranella '75, and Mark A. Patranella '82 and wife Debbie. Grandchildren, Ashley Patranella Haeuser '03 and husband Justin, Brent Umstead '04, Sam Umstead '07, and Mason Patranella '11 and wife Kaci '12 also survive her. She also has four great-grandchildren, Henry Haeuser, Kyle, Miles and Carter Patranella. Additionally, her sister, Marjorie Morris and John David Buchanan, a nephew who was like a brother, survives her. All who survive her are inspired by her legacy of strength, selfless service, and love of the land. They will miss her but look forward to seeing her again.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately