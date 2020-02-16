February 2, 1943 - February 7, 2020
Larry Payne, age 77, of College Station, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on February 7th. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 17th at 1 pm, at Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. The family requests for attendees to not wear black.
Larry was born on February 2, 1943 in Jeffersonville, Indiana into the loving family of Charles and Callie Payne. Shortly thereafter they moved to Framingham, Massachusetts. Following graduation from Fitchburg State University in 1966, he married the love of his life, Jan. Here he started a 42-year career with Honeywell Industries as a Production and Material Control Coordinator. Several years later they moved to Oldsmar, Florida where they lived until he retired. In 2010, they moved to College Station to be closer to some family.
Larry loved sports, traveling, reading, watching old TV shows and movies, and spending time with his grandchildren. Larry was a huge sports enthusiast and an avid Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Rays, and Tampa Bay Lighting fan. Upon moving to College Station, he fell in love with the Texas A&M Aggies. He stayed abreast of all the scores with numerous notifications on his phone, so he was prepared to talk sports whenever anyone wanted to.
During retirement, Larry and Jan traveled to a variety of places within Texas and beyond including Hawaii, the United Kingdom and various countries in the Caribbean, the Colorado Rockies, and Yellowstone National Park. Larry also took in a number of baseball games across the country with his son, Brian, and grandson, Steven.
While in College Station, Larry enjoyed ushering at Aggie sporting events, including football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, and baseball. He was always smiling while he discreetly rooted on the Aggies. In fact, he even earned the "First Fan Award" during the 2013 football season. He cherished the many friendships he developed through Sunday school, Bible study, and multiple coffee outings with members of Christ United Methodist Church.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jan; his sons, Michael (Diane) Payne of Raleigh, NC, Brian (Stephanie) Payne of College Station, Matthew Payne of Lithia, FL; his brother, Robert "Bob" (Janet) Payne of Orlando, FL; his grandchildren, Ashley and Becca Hodgkins, Aubree Payne, Ashlynn Payne, Kay Payne, Ethan Payne, Ally Payne, Danielle Payne, and Steven Payne.
Memorial donations may be made to Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan, TX, 77807.
