Christian Paz, 3, of San Antonio, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan. Services will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at the funeral home.
Paz, Christian
