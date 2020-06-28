April 19, 1927 - June 21, 2020
Joy Wilhite Pearce passed away on June 21, 2020 in Bryan. A graveside service is set for Monday, June 29, at 11 AM, at the College Station Cemetery. She was born Joy Elizabeth Wilhite on April 19, 1927 to O.D. and Elizabeth Wilhite in Dallas.
She married Truman L. Pearce in 1953, and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where she raised two children. She and was married for 59 years until Truman passed in 2012. She was predeceased also by her parents, her brother, W.D. Wilhite, and her daughter, Janet.
After moving to Houston in the late 1970s, she moved to College Station in 1983, where her husband became an accounting professor at Texas A&M. Joy was a long time member of the Woman's Club of Bryan, and she and her husband were quite active in the OPAS Guild and contributed to the building of the College Station Arts Center.
She is survived by her son, Keven Pearce, and several cousins.
Two wonderful caregivers deserve special thanks: TaMeshia Smith and Megan McLain, of The Annointed Care Home, in Bryan, worked lovingly and tirelessly to make the final years of Joy's life comfortable and meaningful. Thanks, also, to Dawn, Tanya, Bruce, and everyone at Encompass Health.
Social distancing will be practiced at the funeral.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately