Happy Birthday In Heaven
In Loving Memory of Betty Ann Heileman Peel
6-25-1958 — 5-6-2010
Happy Birthday up in Heaven from your family here below. We love you, and we miss you, and want to let you know.
Your birthdays aren’t forgotten, and your memory yet lives on, We still celebrate your life with us even though you’ve gone.
If we could send a present to your heavenly home above, It would come in bushel baskets, filled with all our love.
Sadly missed by Dad & Mom Blackie & Paula, Brothers Ronnie, Russell, Raymond, Son Jacody, Family & Friends
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately