Happy Birthday In Heaven

In Loving Memory of Betty Ann Heileman Peel

6-25-1958 — 5-6-2010

Happy Birthday up in Heaven from your family here below. We love you, and we miss you, and want to let you know.

Your birthdays aren’t forgotten, and your memory yet lives on, We still celebrate your life with us even though you’ve gone.

If we could send a present to your heavenly home above, It would come in bushel baskets, filled with all our love.

Sadly missed by Dad & Mom Blackie & Paula, Brothers Ronnie, Russell, Raymond, Son Jacody, Family & Friends

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Peel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.