November 16, 1936 - May 5, 2020
Marco "Mark" Perrone, 83, of Bryan passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He left this life to be united with the Lord Jesus Christ who Marco was led to trust, and in Him alone, for his salvation by the Rev. C.D. Walker at Beacon Baptist Church in 1966.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm Monday, May 11th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Guest are invited to livestream the funeral service at www.facebook.com/MemorialBryan. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Ray Marshall, pastor of Reliance Baptist Church. Interment will be held at College Station Cemetery.
Mark was born to John and Lula Cuchia Perrone on November 16, 1936, and was raised in the Steele's Store community. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan in 1954 and from Texas A&M in 1958. He served 5 years in the U.S. Air Force being released with the rank of Captain in 1965. Mark married Lora Breland in 1962 and they lived in Gulfport, Mississippi; Anchorage Alaska; San Antonio, Bryan, and Houston, Texas and then in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He spent most of his civilian life selling instrumentation to the petrochemical and paper mill industries in Southeast Texas and Southern Louisiana.
Marco was preceded in death by his wife, Lora, and his parents, John and Lula Perrone. He is survived by his son, John and his wife Jennifer; a good friend, Lou Jean Franke; a granddaughter, Jacqueline, four grandsons, Justin, Jared, Jayden and Jonathan and his wife Kelly; his brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Sandra, Paul and Debra, and Jack and Linda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marks' memory to Reliance Baptist Church at 6925 Reliance Church Road, Bryan, Texas 77808 or reliancebaptist.org.
