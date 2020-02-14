Mamie Peterson, of Dallas, formerly of Bryan passed away on February 6, 2020. Services are set for 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1216 Detroit St., College Station, with a burial following at the Wellborn Cemetery.
Mamie leaves to cherish her memories her children, Linda Daily, Charles Daily, both of Bryan, James Daily of Dallas, and Cassandra Daily Ratcliff of Houston; one brother, brother, Chester Brown (Lillian) of Gahanna, Ohio; one sister, Joyce Simmons (John) of College Station; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, loving relatives and many friends.
