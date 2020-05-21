July 27, 1970 - May 15, 2020
Roy Dell Peyton, 49, of Bryan passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services are set for 10AM Saturday, May 23 in the Henry Peyton Cemetery with Pastor Steven Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Friday, May 22 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born July 27, 1970 in Kerrville, Texas he was the son of Thomas Edward and Carolyn Faye (Haines) Peyton. Roy worked as a stagehand at Reed Arena for many years and was a hard worker. He enjoyed listening to Country and Western music. Roy loved nature and the outdoors, hunting and fishing were two of his favorite hobbies.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas; and girlfriend of five years, Georgia Stewart.
Roy leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother Carolyn F. Payton; two daughters, Cara Ball, and Jasmine Simmons; two brothers, Thomas Lee Peyton and Louis Ann Johnson, and Rocky and Kaylyn Peyton; two Aunts, Brenda Massey and Joyce Roberts; four grandchildren, Caden, Sarah, J.J., and Copper; one nephew, Kevin Peyton; and numerous cousins and friends.
