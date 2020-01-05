1936 - 2019
Ruth Ann Phillips, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday December 22, in College Station, Texas.
Ruth grew up in California. She became a young widow and moved to Texas with her three young children where she married David Phillips who also preceded her in death.
Singing was a joy to her, she was in many church and community choirs throughout her life. Her faith in Christ was the foundation of her life and her compassion and care for others. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
A Celebration of Life is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Grace Bible Church Anderson Campus, College Station.
Donations may be made to Gideons International at gideons.org/donate.
