Rosetta Phillips Thomas, 85, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Old Bethlehem Baptist Church in Tunis, Tx.

