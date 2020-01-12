Rosetta Phillips Thomas, 85, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Old Bethlehem Baptist Church in Tunis, Tx.
Phillips Thomas, Rosetta
To plant a tree in memory of Rosetta Phillips Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately