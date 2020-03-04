February 16, 1950 - March 1, 2020
Edward Ray Pointer, Sr. was called home by our Lord on March 1, 2020 at the age of 70. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Clinton; his mother Pearl; his siblings Bobby Pointer, Jack Pointer, Bill & Sharon Pointer and Brenda Keck.
Ray is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marta Pointer; children Alec & Crystal Pointer, Ray Pointer, Jr., Corey Pointer & Jennifer Morris and Haley Pointer; grandchildren Ava & AJ Pointer; siblings Hazel West, Johnny Clinton (Junior) Pointer, Byron (Moon) & Belinda Pointer, Jean & Earl Spicer, Wanda & Jerry Vinton, Carol & Sam Walkoviak, Paula Tuck and Linda Pointer; riding buddy George Bess, Jr.; and dozens of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Ray was a humble man that would never brag about himself – he would rather talk about how much he loved his wife, his children's accomplishments or statistics from one of the many games he watched his grandkids play. However, he was a good man that devoted himself to others. Ray opened his home and life to so many – defining family more broadly than his blood relations.
Ray enjoyed mowing, watching Lifetime movies, Bonanza and The Virginian, yelling at referees who dared make bad calls and spending time with his family. Ray will be missed and leaves a legacy of love that will be felt by many that called him Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend.
The Memorial Service for Edward Ray Pointer, Sr. will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church in Keith, Texas on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 am.
