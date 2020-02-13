November 16, 1927 - February 4, 2020
Bruce Posey, Sr., 92, of Washington, died Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.
A memorial service celebrating Bruce's life will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, February 15th, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Rev. C. McAllister "Mac" Vaughn will officiate.
Bruce was born in Yonkers, New York to Andrew J. and Mary Conley Posey on Wednesday, November 16, 1927. Bruce graduated Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers, NY and at the young age of 17, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp where he served his country in World War II from 1945 to 1947 on active duty and continued as a Marine reservist until 1952. While training with the U.S. Marines Corp, he traveled thru Texas and made the decision that Texas would become his home when he returned from active service.
Bruce followed his dream in 1949 and to move to Texas where he would meet his wife, Joyce Marie Euton. They married on February 16th, 1950 and celebrated 67 years together. He attended college on a GI bill and became a graduate of Sam Houston State University in 1953 with a BS in education. His career started in sales with Squibb Pharma and then at Shell Oil as a recruiter. Shell was the beginning of a long career with other companies in the Human Resources field. Bruce thrived in the HR field because of his love of people. He took great interest in meeting, talking to and helping people from all walks of life. While maintaining a career, he started and operated a dairy farm from 1960 to 1978 and later moved to raising cattle. Family and farming were his passions in life. He enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, crossword puzzles, and playing dominos, especially with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew J and Mary Conley Posey his wife Joyce Euton Posey and son Bruce Posey, Jr.
Survivors include four children, Barbara Schmidt and husband Eitel of Houston, Byron Posey and his wife Janice of College Station, Bradley Posey of Washington, and Brooks Conway and husband Marshall of Houston. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren, Nina Horvitz, Rachel Horvitz, Johnathan Posey, Wilhelm Schmidt, Jason Posey, Kasey Conway; and to many nieces and nephews to list.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested memorials in Bruce's name to a favorite charity.
