Gloria Jean Pratt, 64, of College Station, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Visitation will be 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Pratt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.