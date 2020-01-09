October 22, 1947 - January 4, 2020
Joyce Pauline Price, 72, of Somerville, left this world on Saturday, January 4, 2020 and joined her Heavenly family.
Joyce's character was defined by her determination, her independence and her tremendous love. One way in which her love manifested was in her role as a mother. The oldest daughter of a single mother of 6, she was a "second mother" to her younger siblings. At 16 she married and started her own family. In 1980 while raising four children on a remote farm in Mullinville, KS she became the first in her family to get a college education and graduated in the first class of registered nurses from Dodge City Community College.
She had a long and rewarding career as a nurse. She took an early retirement from nursing due to lingering complications from her childhood battle with polio.
Joyce was a woman of strong faith, which she found great comfort and strength in, particularly following the death of her son, Aubrey John. She became a leader in her faith community, Contemporary Christian Ministry (CCM), and, up until her death, organized weekly, online, video prayer meetings with participants spanning many states. Joyce's ability to bring people together no matter how far apart they are spoke to her tremendous capacity for love and kindness. Whether it was friends, family, or an animal in need, Joyce had love for all. The friends she made from every walk of life became friends for life, and her family cherished her and will miss her dearly.
She has passed on her loving nature, stubbornness, determination, and pet-collecting tendencies to four children and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Parie; son, A.J. Price; grandson, Dustin Brown; brother, David Russ; and her step-father, James H. Rosser.
Joyce is survived by her children, Twila Brown and her husband, Tim, of Waco, TX, Cheri Williams and her husband, Mike, of Friona, TX, Aaron Price and his wife, Leslie, of Ingleside, TX; grandchildren, Shelby Williams, Derek Brown, Miranda Williams, Devin Brown, Meagan Price, Aubrey Williams, and Austin Price; siblings, Jim Rosser and his wife, Rose, Barbara Ensey and her husband, Rick, Richard Rosser and his wife, Lisa, Deborah Izquierdo and her husband, Javier; numerous nieces and nephews; and her canine companions, Smidgen and Fancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hear the Cry Ministries at http://hearthecryministries.com/ or P.O. Box 3923, Shiprock, NM 87420.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 PM Friday, January 10th, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 PM in the Bluebonnet Chapel of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 S. College Ave., Bryan, TX 77801. Steve Callaway will be officiating.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately