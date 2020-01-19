August 28, 1961 - January 16, 2020
Harvey Lee Pruiett, better known as Lee, 58, of Bryan, passed away Thursday January 16, 2020. Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember Lee at the graveside service at 11am Monday, January 20, at Restever Memorial Park Cemetery in Bryan. Certified Celebrant Dawn Lee Wakefield will officiate. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Lee was born August 28, 1961, in Yuba City, California, to Harvey Wesley Pruiett Jr. and Dorothy Jean Long Pruiett. He has lived in the Bryan area for over 40 years and primarily worked as a surveying supervisor. Lee enjoyed many activities including hanging out dancing, fishing, and listening to country music. He especially loved spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by both his parents.
Surviving family includes his daughter, Crystal Foster and husband Charles; sons, Brian Pruiett, Christopher Pruiett; fiancé, Mary Johnson; brothers, Bobby Pruiett and wife Diane, Boyd Pruiett, Dale Pruiett; sister, Colleen Locke and husband Johnny, half-sister Cindy Horton; grandchildren, Charlene, Harvey, and Annie Foster; uncle, Bill Pruiett and wife Ike; numerous nieces and nephews; and the mother to his children, Sarah Horelka.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
