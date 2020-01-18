Harvey Lee Pruiett, 58, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. A graveside service will be at 11am Monday, January 20, at Restever Memorial Park Cemetery in Bryan. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.

