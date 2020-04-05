Karen Elaine (Restivo) Pruitt, 73, of Temple, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Bryan, Texas January 13, 1947 to Samuel and Nadine Dodds Restivo.
Karen graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan then attended business school in Houston. She married Norman Pruitt and they celebrated nearly 50 years together.
She was a special education teacher for ten years then worked 15 years for Dillard's Department Store until her retirement. Karen was a devout Catholic who loved her family dearly, she will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Restivo; and sister-in-law, Lena Restivo.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Norman Pruitt of Temple; her children, Samuel Pace Pruitt and Gene Pruitt of Austin; Adina Pruitt-Lozano of Dallas; granddaughter, Justice McKenzie, and their families. Karen is also survived by her siblings; Sammy, Johnny, Linda, Mark, Charles, Anna, Cindy, Philip, Robert, and their families.
Private family services will take place at Wilson Valley Cemetery, Little River Academy, Texas.
