December 14, 1992 - February 29, 2020
Ross Ragsdale, 27, of Bryan, passed away February 29, 2020 in Bryan, TX from injuries occurring in an automobile accident. His family will receive guests during visiting hours from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home. A Life Tribute Service for Ross will begin at 11 am, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at A&M United Methodist Church.
James Ross Ragsdale was born December 4, 1992 in Bryan TX to James Robert Ragsdale and Wendy Vier Luney. Ross attended Bryan schools and graduated from Rudder High School's inaugural graduating class in 2011. He participated in football, baseball and gymnastics while attending Rudder. He was also active in the Brazos County 4-H program and Cub Scouts. Most of all, Ross was caring, considerate and compassionate. He made friends very easily with his witty personality. He was known for his love of children and dogs.
Ross loved the outdoors and spent many happy hours hunting and fishing with his dad and friends. His competitiveness was obvious whether he was playing sports or video games. He brought life and laughter to everything he did. He was currently living in Midland TX while working for Butch's Rathole and Anchor Services, an oilfield service provider.
Preceding him in death were three uncles, Bennett Ragsdale, Bill Ragsdale and Dave Sanborn.
He leaves behind his fiancé, Alejandra Franco; mother and father; sisters, Amie Ragsdale Howerton and husband Josh; Tonya Elliott and Joe Cedillo; and Brittany Miller; brothers, Glen Elliott and Brett; Dominic Elliott and SJ; aunts, Cheryl Ragsdale Fickey and husband, James; Cathy Ragsdale Chitwood, Brenda Roberts Pierce and husband Jewel; Nicole Bridges and Brandon; Terrilynn Mayer and Tesha Cook; Tammy McConnell and Roland; and Carol Deaton; uncle, Dennis Mayer, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Charlene and Ron Chess and Reba and Bob Ragsdale. Also left behind are several nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly.
Honoring Ross as pallbearers are close friends and family members, Ruben Ybarra, Joshua Howerton, Kelby Cullen, Austin Johnson, Dominic Elliott, Glen Elliott, Brayden Elliott, and Roman Ybarra.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan TX 77807.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately