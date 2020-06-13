June 13, 1972 - Aug. 10, 2010
We celebrate you today with love and gratitude. "For, I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor Angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come...shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38-39
Love you Son, Mom, Shontae, Dajanae and Jesse Jr.
