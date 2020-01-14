August 11, 1969 - December 3, 2019
Johnnie Dee Reed passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in College Station, Texas.
Johnnie (known as LJ by his family and friends) was born August 11, 1969 in San Angelo, Texas to his parents, Johnnie P Reed and Celia M Maxwell. He was raised in a military family as his father had a 30 year career in the Air Force. As a military dependent, Johnnie and his sister, Debra Dee Reed moved around a lot throughout his childhood. He lived in Texas, California, Montana, Germany, North Carolina, Louisiana, and finally back to Texas.
As a young boy, Johnnie loved meeting new people, music, and breakdancing. He developed a talent for riding his BMX bike which became a passion of his that continued even after graduating from Bolton High School. He and three friends that shared that passion created a BMX trick riding team that put on exhibitions and shows around the Alexandria, Louisiana area for several years.
Johnnie was married to Diane McGuire and they had no children. However, he fathered three children, Zane M. Barrios with Emily Southard, Johnnie G. Reed with Alicia Strothers, and Mazie H. Reed with Carolyn Ethridge. Besides raising his own children, he was a big part in helping to raise his son Johnnie's sister Destiny Lester and his daughter Mazie's brother and sister Gavin Ethridge and Vanessa Ethridge. He loved all his children and said on many occasions that his greatest accomplishment was his children. He was very proud of both of his son's academic accomplishments and would kid around about where they got their book smarts.
Kind of a jack of all trades, he worked in many career fields but found his true calling in working for many years offshore. Starting at the bottom and working his way up from roustabout to roughneck to derrick hand. He really enjoyed working on the platform which was very high up the rig's derrick. The environment was not always pleasant going from extremely hot to temperatures 30 below and in rough weather. However, the team work that he and his drilling crew developed was what he loved. As an added bonus, he loved to fish even as a small child and working on the rig provided him lots of time to fish when he was not on his shift. It also gave him lots of fishing stories that he loved to tell the family while in off the rig.
Johnnie was known as a very kind and tender-hearted guy that was loyal to his family and friends. He would give you the shirt off his back or his last dollar if you needed it. He respected his elders and was very protective of his family.
Johnnie preceded in death by his father, Johnnie P. Reed and step mother Glenda L Reed; his mother, Celia Maxwell and step father Brian Maxwell.
Johnnie will be missed by his children, Zane Barrios, Johnnie G. Reed, and Mazie Reed; his children he helped to raise and called his own, Destiny, Gavin, and Vanessa; his sister, Debra Reed; his half-brother, Clayton Maxwell and his son, Tanner; and his grandchildren Marley, Atlas, and Rowen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station, 4080 Highway 6 South, College Station, Texas 77845.
Please visit Johnnie's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
