Jerry Reese March 4, 1941 - April 4, 2020 Jerry Reese, 79, passed away on April 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends may pay respects 8:00am until 6:00pm Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. A private burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park due to current guidelines prohibiting large gatherings. A livestream of the graveside service will be available at 1:00pm on Thursday at www.livestream.com/npw. The family will schedule a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Jerry was born on March 4, 1941 in Wink, Texas. He received a Marketing Degree from Texas Tech in 1969 but anyone close to him knew, Jerry was a diehard Texas Longhorn fan. Jerry loved watching his granddaughters, Caddie and Aimee, play volleyball and loved them with all his heart even though they are Aggies. He also loved teaching grandson Ryne the art of the golf swing and hearing about grandson Zachary's science interests. Jerry loved being a grandfather and had a special relationship and nickname for each of his grandkids. In 1965 Jerry played on a team of five friends for life, winning a National Jr College Golf Championship for Odessa College. After many successful years in business he also went on at the age of 50 as a Regional qualifier for the Senior PGA Tour allowing him to meet and play with some of his golf legends. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Jackie; step-daughters Nancy Cunningham List, her husband Frank of Smyrna, Tennessee and Cathy Cunningham McCollum, her husband Tony of Midland, Texas; nephews Mike Reese and his wife Nong of Houston, Texas and David Reese of Amarillo, Texas. He is preceded in death by both parents and five siblings. The family suggests memorials be donated to Hospice of Midland, The American Cancer Society or First Tee of Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Reese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
College Station ISD announces dates and locations for prom, graduation
-
COVID-19 claims College Station woman’s life
-
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Assistant Commandant Col. Glenn Starnes dies
-
Texas A&M team designs professional-quality homemade health masks
-
Brazos County confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, third death
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately