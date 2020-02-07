Richard Reeves, 64, of Somerville, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
