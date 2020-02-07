Richard Reeves, 64, of Somerville, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at the funeral home.
Reeves, Richard
To send flowers to the family of Richard Reeves, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Visitation begins.
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately