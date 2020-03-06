Evelyn Reimer, 89, of Brenham, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
8201 Old Gay Hill Road
Brenham, TX 77833
