February 7, 1936 - February 2, 2020
Ricarda R. Reyes passed away February 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Ricarda was born February 7, 1936 in Hearne, Texas to Jessie and Sara Rodriquez. She married the love of her life, Alex Reyes and they were married for sixty-five years.
She is survived by her sons, Martin Reyes, Richard and wife Rosalinda Reyes and Johnny Reyes of Bryan; daughter, Lisa and husband Steve Garcia. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Santa Teresa Catholic Church 10:00am Thursday, February 6, 2020 with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
