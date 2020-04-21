March 18, 1945 - April 19, 2020
Edward Joe "Edd" Reynolds, 75, died of natural causes on April 19, 2020, in Bryan. Services are in the care of Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m., Wednesday, April 22nd. Due to precautionary measures, attendance will be limited to 10 at a time. A private Graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, in Smetana Cemtery in Bryan, with the Rev. Tommy Myrick officiating.
Edd was a lifelong resident of Brazos County. He was an electrician for 39 years. He was a member of local union IBEW 716 and worked for numerous companies, including Fickey Electric, Matthews Electric, and other companies. He retired in 2000 from the Utility Shop at Texas A&M University.
"Booboo," as he was known by immediate family, was a devoted family man who enjoyed fishing and working on tractors and old cars. He enjoyed riding his UTV with his dogs Ebo and Pepper. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed doing carpentry work and other projects with his sons. He enjoyed giving his brother Melvin gardening advice. In their earlier years, Edd and his wife enjoyed dancing and bowling. Edd was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Cora Matthews; his sister, Bessie Cochran; and a brother, David Matthews.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Aline Reynolds; son Jim Reynolds (and wife Kelli Reynolds); son Terry (TJ) Reynolds and Kristy Williams; brother Roy Matthews and wife Dorothy; brother Melvin Matthews and wife Georgia; brother Lonnie Matthews; and brother Waylon Matthews; grandchildren Zack Reynolds and wife Christina, Avery Reynolds, and Riley Reynolds; great-granddaughter Sadie Reynolds; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephew Moone McHarness, and special niece Kim Muth.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Edd's memory.
