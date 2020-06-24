Joyce Elaine (Reichert) Ribardo, 66, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, with services following at the funeral home. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

