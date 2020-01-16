October 15,1915 - January 12, 2020
(Truby) Lucile Richards passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 12, 2020. She was born October 15, 1915 in Iola, TX, to Ellis and Virgie (Ware) Neeley. She grew up on a farm in Grimes County. Lucile married Alvin Richards December 19, 1936, in Madison County and lived in North Zulch until they moved to Bryan, TX where he worked for the City of Bryan. Lucile was employed by Bryan ISD until her retirement.
Her favorite hobbies included working in the garden, her flowerbeds, listening to Christian music, and cooking for her family which was a good thing since she had 14 children. She enjoyed visits with her family, who loved to hear her childhood stories and memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ellis and Virgie (Ware) Neeley, husband Alvin Richards, all her nine brothers and sister and children James Richards, David Richards, Michael Richards, Dorothy Smith, Joyce Rodgers, Ann Petroski and Debbie Leshe.
Lucile is survived by her sons Jimmy Richards, Herbert Richards & wife Donna; Kenny Richards & wife Mildred; & Tommy Richards all of Bryan, TX and daughters Betty Willieford and husband Ted Willieford of Pocahontas IL; Brenda Stone and husband Bobby Stone of Wheelock; and Shirley Almanza and husband Ace Almanza of Bryan and 33 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren, 47 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan. A Funeral will begin at 12 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan, with a graveside service to follow directly after at Willowhole Cemetery in North Zulch.
The family would like to thank Texas Home Health Hospice for their care during her illness.
