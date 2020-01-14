Lucile Richards, 104, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, from 5-8 PM at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. Services will be at 12 PM on Friday, January 17,2020 at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN.
