July 11, 1940 - May 10, 2020
Graveside Services for Barbara Jean (Eldridge) Richardson are set for 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville, Texas, with Bro. Henry Stovall officiating. Visitation was Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Please note that we will continue to practice social distancing as required by the state guidelines. Mrs. Richardson passed away May 10, 2020 in College Station, Texas.
Barbara was born July 11, 1940 to Robert Thomas Eldridge and Lillie Belle (Smith) Eldridge in Brenham, Texas. She married William Herbert Richardson September 28, 1963 at First Baptist Church in Somerville. Barbara was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Bryan for nearly 50 years. She was a very kind and caring lady and enjoyed the "simple life". Her favorite hobby was wearing and making jewelry. Her biggest passion was her grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Leonard Earl Eldridge and Robert Thomas Eldridge, Jr.
She is survived by daughters, Lea Ann Richardson Kuhlman of Bryan, Linda Sue Richardson of Caldwell; sister Rose Mary Seyer of Bryan; daughter-in-law, Diana Richardson of Franklin; grandchildren, Lee & Kindle Richardson, Tommy Glover, Jacy Glover & fiancé Brett Walker, Jessica Richardson, James Kuhlman; great grandchildren, Jason Richardson; and numerous nieces and other loved ones.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell.
Please visit our website at www.stricklandfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately