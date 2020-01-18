Patricia Richardson, 80, of Hearne, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan 19, at Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne, with funeral services following at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

