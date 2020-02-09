May 10, 1955 - January 28, 2020
Don Riggs passed away peacefully January 28, 2020, at his home in Arvada, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, in Golden, Colorado at the Calvary Episcopal Church. A Celebration of Life will take place in Houston at a later date.
Don was born in Odessa, Texas May 10, 1955 and lived his early years there before moving to Houston his junior year in High School, graduating in 1973 from Lee High School. He graduated from Texas A&M University class of '77. His freshman year he was selected for the Track & Field Team where he lettered. He was a member of the Letterman Track & Field Association, as well as graduating on the Dean's List. Don was one of the first graduates receiving the Industrial Safety Engineering Degree. He worked in the Environmental and Safety Engineering Field throughout his career. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, traveling and especially Ireland, but he was the most proud of being a Fightin' Texas Aggie.
He was preceded in death by his father, J. D. "Skip" Baker; and Uncle Bill, his idol, Billy Pete Huddleston.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Amy DeBord Riggs; his mother, Audrey Riggs of Houston; his daughter, Crystal Riggs Neustadt her husband Jean, and their twins Carter and Brynn; his son, Christopher Riggs and daughter, Kiersten Riggs of Houston; and his daughters, Linzy and Erin Riggs of Huntsville, Alabama. Don is also survived by his beloved Aunt, Flora (Flos) Huddleston; brothers, Stuart Riggs and wife Amy, Blake Riggs and wife Nancy, and Kendall Riggs. Don was blessed with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in his life as well as, many close longtime friends.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in his name be made to, Texas A&M University or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately