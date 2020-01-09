January 17, 1951 - January 6, 2020
Deborah "Debbi" Angonia Riley, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 6, 2020.
Debbi was born on January 17, 1951 in Bryan, Texas to Don and Barbara Angonia.
She attended Bryan schools and went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1969. While in school, Debbi was involved in 4H showing steers and in high school, she was a captain of the drill team. After graduation, she married Shawn Riley and moved to Belgium while Shawn served in the service. Upon arriving back to Bryan, Debbi worked at Texas A&M University and then became a Real Estate agent. After a few years, Debbi opened Shala's with her brother Donnie, a women's clothing store. She loved fashion and helping style others. Later in life, Debbi worked for St. Joseph Hospital, BVCAA and BetaMed. Recently, after undergoing cancer treatment, Debbi was able to be at home with her family.
Debbi was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She served on the Altar Society and was a CCD teacher as her children went through the program. She was also a sustaining member of the BCS Junior League.
Debbi enjoyed fashion, decorating, girl trips to the lake, music and dancing. Most of all, Debbi loved spending time with friends and family. Her family came first in everything she did. She loved watching her grandkids play their sports or teaching them how to make Italian ring cookies. Debbi also loved watching the Aggies play football and the Astros play baseball. She never met a stranger. She was selfless when it came to others and had the biggest heart.
Debbi is preceded in death by her father, Don Angonia.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Angonia; husband, Shawn Riley; daughters, Kimberly Lightsey and Jill Pippin; son-in-law, Joel Lightsey; grandchildren, Jake and Matthew Lightsey, Dylan and Wil Pippin; brothers, Donnie and Eric Angonia; sister-in-laws, Terri and Deanne Angonia; and loving nephews, nieces and numerous friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jake and Matthew Lightsey, Dylan and Wil Pippin, Dominic Angonia, Cullen Angonia, Robert and John Lynd.
The family would like to thank the care provided to Debbi from Dr. Erin Fleener and the staff at Brazos Valley Hospice.
Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM with a Rosary to follow at 7 PM atMemorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan, Texas. Celebration of Life and Mass will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bryan, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in memory of Deborah Riley to Hospice Brazos Valley at 502 W. 26th St. Bryan, TX 77803.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately