February 6, 1942 - March 16, 2020
Nelda Jean Davis Riley passed away on March 16, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Nelda Riley was born on February 6, 1942 in Bald Prairie, Texas, to Louis Lee Davis and Nannie Bell McCrary Davis. Nelda grew up as one among seven children, Richard Davis, James Davis, Stella Davis Branter, Dean Davis Baxter, Ray Davis, and Faye Davis Pruitt. Nelda graduated from Franklin High School, and went on to begin a career at TXDOT, which she thoroughly enjoyed for 28 years.
A beautiful love story, Nelda met the love of her life on a blind date in 1962. They married and had one son together, James D. Riley. The day James was born was the happiest moment in her life. Her family was her pride and joy! She enjoyed spending time with them, especially their vacations to Colorado.
Nelda enjoyed playing games, shopping, and wine parties. She was outgoing and loved everyone. She would fondly call people "kitty" as a sweet nickname. It also might've had something to do with the fact that she loved cats!
Nelda will be reunited with her parents, Louis Lee Davis and Nannie Bell McCrary; and her siblings, James Davis and Stella Davis Branter.
Nelda will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Barbara Riley; and her siblings, Richard and wife Rosie Davis, Ray and wife Margaret Davis, Faye Davis Pruitt, and Dean Davis Baxter.
In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Nelda's memory, to Helping Hands, 402 Dunn Street Bryan, Texas 77801.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am at Bryan City Cemetery, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Hillier Funeral Home, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialist of Bryan.
Please visit Nelda's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
