Mike Rivers, 68, of College Station, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the funeral home.
Mike Rivers
