Alfred Donald Roberson, Jr., 70, of Somerville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at County Line Cemetery with graveside Centerline.

