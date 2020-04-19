January 23, 1948 - April 14, 2020
Theresa Ann Robinson, 72, of Bryan, Texas, passed away April 14, 2020. Born in Tampa, Florida, she was a devoted mother and teacher full of laughter, love, and empathy.
Theresa was born in Tampa, Florida to George and Betty Jo Sanchez. She grew up in south and central Florida eventually graduating from Vero Beach High School. After graduating from the University of South Florida, she started her family with Addison Robinson and her lifelong career in elementary teaching.
She began her career teaching first grade at Palm River Elementary in Tampa, but then moved to Bryan with her family and taught at Johnson Elementary until her retirement. After spending the first part of her career teaching first grade, she transitioned to fifth grade teaching STEM related subjects. Over the years, she earned the following awards: the George Bush Library Outstanding Educator, the Johnson Elementary Teacher of the Year, Bryan ISD Teacher of the Month, Grade Level Leader, and the Johnson Leadership Team. Her students had consistently high scores on standardized tests earning Johnson Elementary numerous "Commended Performance" designations in Science.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Sanchez.
Theresa is survived by her daughter Kim Livingston, husband Hal and their children Matthew, Benjamin, Amanda, and Matt's wife Lea; her son Craig Robinson and wife Mary; her brother Dennis Sanchez and wife Debbie.
Due to the current events, a memorial service will be scheduled at a separate time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please express your appreciation and love of Theresa's work and illness by donating in her memory to: Susan G. Komen (http://www.info-komen.org/goto/TheresaSR)
