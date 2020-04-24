May 28, 1959 - April 21, 2020
Angel Arredondo Rodriguez, 60, of Bryan passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A visitation is set for Friday, April 24 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home from 4pm-7pm.
Born May 28, 1959 in Bryan, Texas, he was the son of Adolfo Rodriguez and Sara Arredondo. Angel enjoyed fishing, listening to oldies. He also loved children and taking care of his family. Angel was a loving brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Angel is preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers Robert, Pedro and Elias Rodriguez.
Angel leaves behind to cherish his memories, two brothers, Adolph Rodriguez and Esteban Rodriguez; two sisters, Estela and her husband Fernando Montes, and Christina and her husband Rudy Sarate as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
