August 14, 1949 - May 14, 2020
Carmen (Menchaca) Rodriguez, 70, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, May 14th at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 pm Monday, May 18th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Carmen was born August 14, 1949 in Bryan, the daughter of Emilio and Erlinda (Badillo) Menchaca. At the age of 15 she fell in love with the love of her life Natividad (Peewee) Rodriguez near the Ravine apartment neighborhood they shared. They were married on May 29, 1965. Soon after, Carmen and Natividad were ready to start their family which included Carmen's siblings, Josie, Amos and Rolando. As a young girl Carmen had to grow up quickly, both of her parents passed away while she and her siblings were young; so to make sure they stayed together both Carmen & Natividad took the responsibility and commitment to help raise them.
During one of her childbirths, Carmen developed complications and was placed in a coma. Her grandmother Daria was a source of comfort as she helped the family with the Grace of God to raise the children until Carmen's health improved. Soon after, the family continued to grow.
The matriarch of the family was treated by children and grand-children like she was the First Lady. If you saw the entourage of the Rodriguez Girls; you knew Carmen was near, her children were her world as she was theirs. Carmen had a green thumb, she enjoyed mowing and watering her grass and making sure her yard was beautifully manicured. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. It was important to her and a priority to attend all of their school and sporting events.
Our beloved wife, mother, "Nana", sister, suffered a massive stroke in 2016. But God blessed us with four wonderful years to cherish and enjoy her presence with us all. In this time, she maintained a love for life and a love for Christ, she was a passionate prayer warrior and was never left alone. In their own way, each one of her children and their families would cherish the fellowship they shared having dinner with Nana & Papi each evening.
Family was very important to her. Even after suffering her stroke, she enjoyed caring for her great-grandchildren. Carmen loved listening to music and dancing. She especially enjoyed watching her daughter Ashley sing and perform for her. Our mother's legacy will continue to shine through her loving children and grandchildren.
Carmen is preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Daria Badillo; infant brother, Richard Menchaca; brother, Emilio Amos Menchaca; and infant daughter (twin to Denise), Marie Rodriguez.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Natividad Rodriguez Sr.; children and their spouses, Alice and Jerry Hernandez, Natividad Jr. "Cooney" and Christine Rodriguez, Vivian and John Zamora, Denise and Ruben Gonzales, Erlinda Castilleja and Rosendo Trevino, Jennifer and Raymond Orta Jr., Ashley and Mike Flores; grandchildren and their spouses, Jerry Jr. and Jennifer, Alan, Austin and Victoria, Nathan, Alexis, Zachary and Rose, Jeremy and Desiree, Jacklyn and Justin, Anais and Everett II, Megan and Mike, Paul Jr. and Cheyenne, Chelsea and Johnathon, Hayleah, Raymond III, Nicholas and Makaylah; great-grandchildren, Kylie, ChristiAnna and Obie, Penelope, Lily, Katie, Millie, Jaxton, Daniella, Siana, Logan, Everett III, Maddie, Mila and Jayce; great-great-granddaughter, Londyn; sister and brother-in-law, Josephina and Walter Hermis; brother and sister-in-law, Rolando and Marcie Menchaca; sister-in-law, Erma Menchaca; and numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, her daughter Denise, as well as Jeanette, Yolanda and Maria. Dr. Jorge Sanchez and Dr. Fernando Colato; and CHI St. Joseph Hospital for the loving care, support and dignity they gave to our precious mother. A special thanks to the staff at Memorial Funeral Chapel.
