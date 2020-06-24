Rolando Rodriquez, 50, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Central-Church.

Service information

Jun 29
Visitation
Monday, June 29, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Jun 30
Life Celebration
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
11:00AM
Central - Bryan/College Station
1991 FM158
College Station, TX 77845
