Rolando Rodriquez, 50, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Central-Church.
Service information
Jun 29
Visitation
Monday, June 29, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 30
Life Celebration
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Central - Bryan/College Station
1991 FM158
College Station, TX 77845
1991 FM158
College Station, TX 77845
Guaranteed delivery before the Life Celebration begins.
In memory
