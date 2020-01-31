December 1, 1929 - January 28, 2020
Madie Raye Rolan went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after a full life of 90 years.
Madie was born December 1, 1929, in Bloomberg, Texas to parents, Andrew Melvin and Abbie Raye Lambert. She was a resident of the Bryan community since 1995, and she attended Calvary Fellowship Church. She was a retired Registered Nurse, with over 35 years of service. She was devoted to her family and to helping others. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
Madie graduated from Bethany Peniel College in Bethany, Oklahoma in 1955, with an A.B. in Religion, and from Oklahoma University in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She proudly served in the United States Naval Reserve from 1953-1957.
She is survived by daughters, Sandy Loftus and husband Mark, and Tammy Lindsey; step-sons; Richard Rolan and wife Wanda, Loyd Rolan, and Richard Schmidt; grandchildren, Sterling Lindsey and wife Rae, Amanda Pittman and husband Jesse, Chad Tobey, Patrick Rolan and family, Erin King and family, Justin Rolan, Jared Rolan, Alayna Merica, and Lacye Rolan; great-grandchildren, Luke Lindsey, Jessica Pittman, and Lexi Pittman; sister-in-law, Lylith Ann Hise; nieces, Anita Moore and husband Scot, Audrey Johnson and husband Mike, Kathy Schmidt; Judy Boemker and daughter Karina, Becky Smith and husband Timothy, Diedre Halsey, Jennifer Lambert; nephews Allen Lambert and husband Aaron Bandy, Butch Russum, Robert Lambert and wife Evelyn, Steve Lambert, Doug (Vern) Lambert and wife, Jimmie Dee Lambert, George Lambert and wife Lesa, Andrew Lambert, Paul Melvin Lambert, and Justin Lambert; and many step-great-grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews; son-in-law, Ed Lindsey; and daughter-in-law, Lenna Rolan.
Madie was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Franklin Rolan, on March 30, 2011; parents, Andrew Melvin and Abbie Raye Lambert; twin sister, Sadie Russum; sister, Helen Hilburn; brothers, Frank Lambert, Robert Lambert, Billy Lambert, Fred Lambert, Alger Lambert; daughter, Judy Dalton and husband Robert; step-son Vernon Rolan; nephews, Kenny Russum, Bobby Lambert, Bennie Lambert; and niece, Jeanette Lambert.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, imediately followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm with Ray Spradling officiating, on Friday, January 31st, at the Calvary Fellowship Church, 2009 Cavitt Ave., Bryan TX 77801.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Fellowship Church, 2009 Cavitt Ave., Bryan, TX 77801 or Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th Street, Bryan, TX 77803.
