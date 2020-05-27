August 6, 1926 - May 23, 2020
Gwendolia "Gwen" Roquet, 93, of Bryan passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center, Texas. Graveside services will follow in Joaquin, Texas at 12:30 p.m. at the Jackson Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born August 6, 1926 in Joaquin, Shelby Co., Texas, Gwendolia "Gwen" Worsham was the second child born to William D. (Dewey) Worsham and Mamie Stone Worsham. She attended Joaquin schools, played basketball, graduated as valedictorian at 16 years old.
She moved to Houston to attend Business College when at a downtown bus stop, she and a young Air Force serviceman caught each other's eyes. A whirlwind romance began, attending dances at the Rice, USO, and other popular venues, led to matrimony October 23, 1944.
Gwen was a fearless young married woman, following an adventurous trek on her own to catch up with her husband at each training stop, first in California, then quickly to Tonopah, Nevada. He then deployed to England with the 8th Air Force. Happily he returned as the war ended; they first lived in Cincinnati, Ohio then soon settled in a Dallas mobile home park, in the shadow of Mustang Stadium where he attended law school on the GI Bill.
Gwen was a devoted wife to Warren, supportive with each move in his career. They spent 15 years in Corpus Christi, then the rest of their married lives in Houston. They returned to where their romance had begun. Gwen was active in community civic club, election polling stations, school homeroom mother, Cub Scout den mother, Little League concessions and candy drive coordinator, Air Force Academy liaison auxiliary leader. She was a faithful member at Downtown Baptist in Corpus Christi, and at Westbury Baptist in Houston.
Gwen also had diverse hobbies and personal interests. She treasured morning coffee with dear neighbors. Gwen was quite competitive, enjoying bridge club and, in later years, dominos. Daily she scoured the newspaper for current events and diligently worked Word Jumble and Sudoku.
Of Gwen's many qualities, her ability to adapt to any situation or challenge was enhanced by her love for people. Young children always brought out the sparkle in her eyes. She never seemed to meet a person with whom she could not communicate. She took interest in them personally and what was going on in their life.
Gwen and Warren enjoyed travel in retirement, as well as spending time with children and grandchildren, sharing many wonderful experiences. Warren's health declined, and he passed in 2014, after 69 years marriage. Gwen was "Always" (their favorite song) the one he adored.
In later years, Gwen moved to Carriage Inn, in Bryan, where as expected, she became an active participant in her community. In her last year, at age 93, she battled back from heart surgery and two serious hospitalizations, each time a bit weakened, but thankful for the fullness of life.
Gwen is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Roquet; her parents, Dewey and Mamie Worsham; her brothers, Levis and Billy Worsham; sister, Marcelle Smith; and grandson, Christopher Goodall.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Jeanine Roquet; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Mark Wilson; seven grandchildren, Kevin Goodall, Amy Adkison and husband Andrew, Melissa Wood and husband Brian, Kristin Palafox and husband Stephen, Andrea Harper and husband Duce, Brandon Roquet, Eric Roquet; and nine great-grandchildren, Ethan Palafox, William Adkison, Emma Adkison, Trevor Adkison, Olivia Palafox, Caleb Adkison, Brayden Wood, Jacob Adkison, and Emmy Wood.
