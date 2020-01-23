February 27, 1957 - January 19, 2020

Jeffrey Mack Rosenfeld, 62, of Bryan passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Memorial Services are set for 5PM Friday, January 24, in the Chapel of the Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

Born February 27, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri he was the son of Jerome Rosenfeld and Helen Teal. Jeffrey enjoyed music, concerts, playing horseshoes and darts with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jeffrey leaves behind to cherish his memories, his daughter Tori (Bryan) Cranford; brothers David Rosenfeld and Mark (Siggi) Rosenfeld; sisters Amanda (Bart) Munro, Jennifer Kay (Howard) Vessell, and Anna Rosenfeld; grandchildren Rilynn and Decland Cranford.

