February 27, 1957 - January 19, 2020
Jeffrey Mack Rosenfeld, 62, of Bryan passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Memorial Services are set for 5PM Friday, January 24, in the Chapel of the Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born February 27, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri he was the son of Jerome Rosenfeld and Helen Teal. Jeffrey enjoyed music, concerts, playing horseshoes and darts with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jeffrey leaves behind to cherish his memories, his daughter Tori (Bryan) Cranford; brothers David Rosenfeld and Mark (Siggi) Rosenfeld; sisters Amanda (Bart) Munro, Jennifer Kay (Howard) Vessell, and Anna Rosenfeld; grandchildren Rilynn and Decland Cranford.
Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com.
Serving Your Family is Our Family Business
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately