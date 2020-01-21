Ruth C. Rubinstein, 77, of Houston, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at Bryan City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists of Bryan.
Rubinstein, Ruth C.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Rubinstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately