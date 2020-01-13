December 17, 1936 - January 9, 2020
Johnny Ruiz, 83, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, peacefully at home in Bryan. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Life Tribute Celebration will begin at 11 am, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bryan City Cemetery; officiating services is Rick Sitton, Pastor of First United Methodist Church. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Johnny was born in Bryan, Texas, to Tiburcio and Esperanza Aguilera Ruiz. After his high school graduation he completed business school at McKenzie Bowman Business School in Accounting and Booking. Johnny was a licensed CPA. He was a self-starter in many areas of life. He married Guadalupe Hernandez in 1963; together they raised three children Rebecca, Richard, and Angela. He was a strong faithful man and shared his life of being Methodist with all he knew. Oak Grove United Methodist Church would be his early church family. He was a charter member of Templo de Espirito Santo Church. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church – Bryan for many years of his adult life. He worked as a booker/ accountant for Texas A&M until his retirement.
His parents; his daughter Angela Dolores Zavodny; his son-in-law, Johnny Daniel Zavodny Jr.; his siblings Felix Ruiz, Luis Ruiz, Amos Ruiz, Joe Ruiz, Emma Ruiz, Manuel Ruiz, Daniel Ruiz; all precede Johnny in death.
His wife of fifty-seven years, Guadalupe Hernandez Ruiz; his daughter Rebecca, Ruiz; his son Richard and wife Sophia Ruiz; his brother Tony Ruiz; his two grandchildren, Ellie Jones and Harvard Ruiz; and other relatives survive him.
Honoring Johnny as Pallbearers are Richard Ruiz, Randy Hernandez, Tony Ruiz Jr., Vincent Reyes, Joe Manuel Ruiz, Robert Ruiz, and Joey Ruiz.
