Erin (McWhirter) Russell, 70, of Athens, Texas, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at First Methodist Church in Alvarado, Texas. Arrangements are in care of Huckabee Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff, Texas.
