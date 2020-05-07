August 19, 1965 - May 2, 2020
Beatrice Sanchez., 54, of Bryan passed away peacefully in Houston with God by her side on May 2, 2020, only seven months after her husband, Daniel Sanchez Jr.
Beatrice was born in Abilene, Texas and lived in Bryan for about 40 years. Her passion was church, her husband & grandkids who she loved dearly with all her heart. She was a member at Momentum Church BCS in Bryan and served actively in the nursery & teaching the young generation about the word of God.
She loved to eat and spend time with all her grandkids and would give anything she had just to make them happy, she had a BIG heart. She always knew where to go when her husband would get to her or her grandkids would get on her nerves. She never gave up on life and never lost faith, she was a fighter for many years and fought the good fight till the end.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Sanchez, Jr.; her loving sister, Angela Ortega; and her father, Valentine Ortega.
Survivors include her two daughters, Frances & son in law, Nick Aguilar, Roxanne & son in law, Eric Galvan; sons, Zachary Sanchez & Micheal Sanchez; mother, Frances Ortega; sister, Eva Jones; brothers, Mr. & Mrs. Nick Ortega, and Mr. & Mrs. Valentino Ortega III; and all her beloved grandchildren, Marco Pineda Jr., Anthony Pineda, Benjamin Pineda, Isaiah Sanchez, Elijah Galvan, Eric Galvan Jr., Reyna Galvan Carlos Garcia, Kaila Sanchez, Jordan Mora, Kataleia Sanchez, Shawn Sanchez Jr., Alyssa Sanchez, Jeremiah Sanchez, Christian Sanchez & Sarina Sanchez.
"Just know that you hold a special place in my heart next to my dad I will always be grateful for you I love you my queen, always your sidekick." -Roxanne Galvan
