Beatrice Sanchez, 54, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7, at Momentum Church BCS.
